Hamlin Leads Joe Gibbs Racing to Victory in Las Vegas Qualifying

Denny Hamlin led a Joe Gibbs Racing sweep of top qualifying positions for the South Point 400 Playoff race in Las Vegas. Notable sports updates include injuries and team roster changes across NFL, MLB, NBA, and golf, with Tiger Woods undergoing back surgery. Key players are making appearances and returning from injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 10:29 IST
In a thrilling display at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin spearheaded a Joe Gibbs Racing takeover of the top qualifying spots for the South Point 400 Playoff race. Hamlin managed to clinch the pole position, achieving a top speed that edged out fellow teammates Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell.

In the NFL, Malik Mustapha from the San Francisco 49ers is back in action after a knee injury, while the Dallas Cowboys face setbacks with Miles Sanders on injured reserve. Bryce Miller of the Mariners gears up for a crucial game against the Blue Jays, while the Warriors await updates on Moses Moody's calf injury.

Elsewhere in the world of sports, Tiger Woods announced another back surgery, continuing his long battle with injuries that have hindered his PGA Tour career. This latest medical procedure marks another challenging chapter for the golf legend.

