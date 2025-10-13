Left Menu

India's Blue Tigers Gear Up for Do-or-Die AFC Qualifier Against Singapore

India faces a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Singapore, needing a win to keep their hopes alive. Key players Subhasish Bose and Apuia strengthen the squad. India trails in Group C and must win all remaining matches, relying on other results to qualify.

Margao | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:19 IST
India's Blue Tigers Gear Up for Do-or-Die AFC Qualifier Against Singapore
The Indian football team is on the brink of elimination as they prepare for a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Singapore at Fatorda Stadium. With their qualification hopes hanging by a thread, a victory is essential to keep them in the running.

In a bid to fortify the squad, coach Khalid Jamil welcomes the return of key players Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte. Their presence bolsters the team's defense and midfield, which is vital given Sandesh Jhingan's suspension. A win over Singapore could potentially place India ahead of the hosts in the group.

India is currently in third place in Group C with two points, lagging behind leaders Hong Kong and China. To progress, they must secure victories in all remaining ties, hoping that group leaders falter in their final matches. The Blue Tigers seek a decisive performance to maintain their qualification bid.

