India Closes In on Victory Despite West Indies' Stubborn Stand

India is on the brink of a significant series win against West Indies following a day of resilient cricket from the visitors. The final test sees India requiring just 58 runs to secure a 2-0 sweep as they head into the last day's play.

West Indies avoided a humiliating innings defeat thanks to impressive centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, whose partnership of 177 runs was the highlight of their innings. Despite being forced to follow on, they managed a commendable score of 390.

India's bowlers, led by spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, had to work hard on a pitch that offered little for the seamers. Yashasvi Jaiswal's early aggression set the tone for India's chase as they closed in on their target.

