India Closes In on Victory Despite West Indies' Stubborn Stand

India is close to securing a 2-0 series sweep against West Indies in the final test match. Despite West Indies' resistance, led by centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, India needs 58 more runs for victory. West Indies showed improvement with a strong 177-run partnership in their second innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is on the brink of a significant series win against West Indies following a day of resilient cricket from the visitors. The final test sees India requiring just 58 runs to secure a 2-0 sweep as they head into the last day's play.

West Indies avoided a humiliating innings defeat thanks to impressive centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, whose partnership of 177 runs was the highlight of their innings. Despite being forced to follow on, they managed a commendable score of 390.

India's bowlers, led by spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, had to work hard on a pitch that offered little for the seamers. Yashasvi Jaiswal's early aggression set the tone for India's chase as they closed in on their target.

