Golf Stars Gather in India for Record-Breaking DP World India Championship

Golf icon Rory McIlroy arrived in New Delhi on Monday, warmly welcomed as he prepares for the DP World India Championship. Set to commence on Thursday, the tournament is the richest-ever professional golf event in the country, offering a lucrative prize pool of USD 4 million.

World-class golfers, including Ryder Cup stars, have descended on the national capital for this prestigious competition. The Delhi Golf Club will host the event, with five-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion McIlroy as the headline act. Joining him is Tommy Fleetwood, who helped Europe defeat the United States in the Ryder Cup.

Indian golf luminaries, led by Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, and Chiragh Kumar, are poised to compete. Meanwhile, international players like Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland will be present, under the guidance of Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald. Engaging fan experiences, from unique zones to a food village, promise an exciting atmosphere.

