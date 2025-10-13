South Africa's Triumph: Tryon and Kapp's Match-Winning Partnership

South Africa clinched a thrilling victory against Bangladesh in a Women's ODI World Cup encounter, thanks to standout performances from Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp. Both players scored crucial half-centuries, propelling their team to a nail-biting three-wicket win.

Bangladesh, electing to bat first, set a formidable target of 232 for six, with commendable contributions from Shorna Akter and Sharmin Akter. Despite a promising 53-run opening partnership, Bangladesh found themselves restrained by South Africa's bowling attack.

South Africa's chase was initially shaky, but Tryon's 62 and Kapp's 56 steadied the innings. Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 37 proved instrumental in sealing the victory, as South Africa reached 235 for seven with just three balls remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)