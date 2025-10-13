Left Menu

South Africa's Triumph: Tryon and Kapp's Match-Winning Partnership

In a thrilling Women's ODI World Cup match, South Africa defeated Bangladesh by three wickets. Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp's half-centuries spearheaded the chase of Bangladesh's 232. The victory was sealed with three balls to spare, showcasing South Africa's resilience despite a rocky beginning.

Visakhapatnam | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:29 IST
South Africa clinched a thrilling victory against Bangladesh in a Women's ODI World Cup encounter, thanks to standout performances from Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp. Both players scored crucial half-centuries, propelling their team to a nail-biting three-wicket win.

Bangladesh, electing to bat first, set a formidable target of 232 for six, with commendable contributions from Shorna Akter and Sharmin Akter. Despite a promising 53-run opening partnership, Bangladesh found themselves restrained by South Africa's bowling attack.

South Africa's chase was initially shaky, but Tryon's 62 and Kapp's 56 steadied the innings. Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 37 proved instrumental in sealing the victory, as South Africa reached 235 for seven with just three balls remaining.

