Thrilling Draw as India U-23 Faces Indonesia in Jakarta

The India U-23 men's national football team battled to a 1-1 draw against Indonesia in their second friendly match held in Jakarta on Monday. The game unfolded dynamically, with India taking the lead early in the second half through Korou Singh Thingujam's precise finish.

Despite India's initial triumph in the first friendly, head coach Naushad Moosa made multiple strategic changes to the lineup. Indonesia, eager to reverse their initial loss, pressed vigorously, but India's robust defense held firm until Dony Tri Pamungkas leveled the scores with a well-executed free-kick.

The thrilling encounter showcased remarkable goalkeeping skills, including a standout performance by substitute Priyansh Dubey. Both teams displayed strategic prowess and skill throughout, ending the game on an even note and setting the stage for future clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)