Left Menu

Thrilling Draw as India U-23 Faces Indonesia in Jakarta

In a gripping match in Jakarta, the India U-23 men's national team secured a 1-1 draw against Indonesia in their second friendly. After a scoreless first half, Korou Singh Thingujam put India in the lead, only for Dony Tri Pamungkas to equalize. Notable performances included key saves from goalkeepers and strategic play changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:13 IST
Thrilling Draw as India U-23 Faces Indonesia in Jakarta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India U-23 men's national football team battled to a 1-1 draw against Indonesia in their second friendly match held in Jakarta on Monday. The game unfolded dynamically, with India taking the lead early in the second half through Korou Singh Thingujam's precise finish.

Despite India's initial triumph in the first friendly, head coach Naushad Moosa made multiple strategic changes to the lineup. Indonesia, eager to reverse their initial loss, pressed vigorously, but India's robust defense held firm until Dony Tri Pamungkas leveled the scores with a well-executed free-kick.

The thrilling encounter showcased remarkable goalkeeping skills, including a standout performance by substitute Priyansh Dubey. Both teams displayed strategic prowess and skill throughout, ending the game on an even note and setting the stage for future clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
3
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India
4
McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Controversy

McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Contro...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025