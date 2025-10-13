Thrilling Draw as India U-23 Faces Indonesia in Jakarta
In a gripping match in Jakarta, the India U-23 men's national team secured a 1-1 draw against Indonesia in their second friendly. After a scoreless first half, Korou Singh Thingujam put India in the lead, only for Dony Tri Pamungkas to equalize. Notable performances included key saves from goalkeepers and strategic play changes.
- Country:
- India
The India U-23 men's national football team battled to a 1-1 draw against Indonesia in their second friendly match held in Jakarta on Monday. The game unfolded dynamically, with India taking the lead early in the second half through Korou Singh Thingujam's precise finish.
Despite India's initial triumph in the first friendly, head coach Naushad Moosa made multiple strategic changes to the lineup. Indonesia, eager to reverse their initial loss, pressed vigorously, but India's robust defense held firm until Dony Tri Pamungkas leveled the scores with a well-executed free-kick.
The thrilling encounter showcased remarkable goalkeeping skills, including a standout performance by substitute Priyansh Dubey. Both teams displayed strategic prowess and skill throughout, ending the game on an even note and setting the stage for future clashes.
