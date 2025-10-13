Olympic Heroine Manu Bhaker Celebrated by IOA Post Paris Triumph

India's shooting sensation and double Olympic bronze medalist Manu Bhaker was celebrated by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at a grand felicitation ceremony in New Delhi, marking her recent achievements at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

During the event at the Taj Man Singh Hotel, Bhaker expressed her joy to ANI, noting the inspiration drawn from meeting other athletes and key figures like IOA President PT Usha. Manu secured two bronze medals for her performances in the women's 10 m air pistol and mixed team events with Sarabjot Singh, solidifying her status as one of India's top athletes.

Looking forward, Bhaker has significant competitions such as the World Championships and the Asian Games on the horizon but plans to tackle these one at a time. The IOA also recognized other outstanding Indian Olympians, showcasing the country's growing prowess on the global sports stage.

