Cape Verde's Fairytale World Cup Journey: Historic Qualification Achieved

Cape Verde secured its first-ever World Cup qualification by defeating Eswatini 3-0, surpassing Cameroon in their group. Despite initial nerves, Livramento, Semedo, and Stopira sealed the victory. Notably, this marks a historic moment for the small island nation. In other games, Tunisia remained unbeaten and qualified effortlessly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cape Verde clinched their maiden World Cup qualification after a resounding 3-0 victory over Eswatini in the final group stage match. This triumph allowed them to top their group standings and surpass African football giants like Cameroon.

Once nervous but determined, the West African team saw game-changers in Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo, and veteran player Stopira, securing their place in history. Cape Verde becomes one of Africa's nine World Cup representatives.

Meanwhile, Tunisia concluded their qualifiers unvanquished, solidifying their finals participation with consistent performances throughout their campaign. The football community witnessed landmark achievements and evolving football dynamics across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Controversy

