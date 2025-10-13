Cape Verde's Fairytale World Cup Journey: Historic Qualification Achieved
Cape Verde secured its first-ever World Cup qualification by defeating Eswatini 3-0, surpassing Cameroon in their group. Despite initial nerves, Livramento, Semedo, and Stopira sealed the victory. Notably, this marks a historic moment for the small island nation. In other games, Tunisia remained unbeaten and qualified effortlessly.
Cape Verde clinched their maiden World Cup qualification after a resounding 3-0 victory over Eswatini in the final group stage match. This triumph allowed them to top their group standings and surpass African football giants like Cameroon.
Once nervous but determined, the West African team saw game-changers in Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo, and veteran player Stopira, securing their place in history. Cape Verde becomes one of Africa's nine World Cup representatives.
Meanwhile, Tunisia concluded their qualifiers unvanquished, solidifying their finals participation with consistent performances throughout their campaign. The football community witnessed landmark achievements and evolving football dynamics across the continent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
