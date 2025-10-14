Left Menu

France's Unbeaten Streak Snapped by Iceland in World Cup Qualifier Thriller

France's perfect start in the World Cup qualification campaign came to an end with a 2-2 draw against Iceland. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for France, but Iceland secured a point through Kristian Hlynsson. France leads Group D, with a crucial match against Ukraine coming up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reykjavik | Updated: 14-10-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 02:24 IST
France's Unbeaten Streak Snapped by Iceland in World Cup Qualifier Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iceland

France's impressive run in their World Cup qualifying campaign came to a halt with a 2-2 draw against Iceland. The match, part of Group D action on Monday, ended the French team's perfect record.

Jean-Philippe Mateta marked his second appearance for Les Bleus with a goal, putting France ahead 2-1 after Christopher Nkunku set the score even, following Victor Palsson's initial goal for Iceland. However, Kristian Hlynsson's late equalizer ensured Iceland salvaged a vital point at home.

Despite the draw, France remains at the top of Group D with 10 points from four games, maintaining a three-point lead over second-placed Ukraine, who secured a victory against Azerbaijan. The forthcoming match against Ukraine in Paris on November 13 could be pivotal for France's qualification prospects for the 2026 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
3
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India
4
McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Controversy

McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Contro...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025