France's Unbeaten Streak Snapped by Iceland in World Cup Qualifier Thriller

France's impressive run in their World Cup qualifying campaign came to a halt with a 2-2 draw against Iceland. The match, part of Group D action on Monday, ended the French team's perfect record.

Jean-Philippe Mateta marked his second appearance for Les Bleus with a goal, putting France ahead 2-1 after Christopher Nkunku set the score even, following Victor Palsson's initial goal for Iceland. However, Kristian Hlynsson's late equalizer ensured Iceland salvaged a vital point at home.

Despite the draw, France remains at the top of Group D with 10 points from four games, maintaining a three-point lead over second-placed Ukraine, who secured a victory against Azerbaijan. The forthcoming match against Ukraine in Paris on November 13 could be pivotal for France's qualification prospects for the 2026 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)