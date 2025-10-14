Lionel Messi's Anticipated Return: Argentina vs. Puerto Rico

Lionel Messi is poised to make a return to the Argentine national team as they gear up for a friendly match against Puerto Rico. The announcement comes on the heels of Messi's stellar performance for Inter Miami over the weekend.

Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, expressed his intention to assess Messi's fitness ahead of the game scheduled for Tuesday. "I saw Messi play on Saturday. From what I know, he finished well," Scaloni told reporters, emphasizing the importance of the final training session in determining Messi's participation.

This much-anticipated match will take place at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after being relocated from Chicago due to security and logistical considerations.

