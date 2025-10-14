Left Menu

Lionel Messi's Anticipated Return: Argentina vs. Puerto Rico

Lionel Messi may return to the Argentina squad for a friendly against Puerto Rico, after missing a recent match to play for Inter Miami. Coach Scaloni will assess Messi's fitness before deciding his participation. The match will occur at Inter Miami's stadium due to logistical changes.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is poised to make a return to the Argentine national team as they gear up for a friendly match against Puerto Rico. The announcement comes on the heels of Messi's stellar performance for Inter Miami over the weekend.

Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, expressed his intention to assess Messi's fitness ahead of the game scheduled for Tuesday. "I saw Messi play on Saturday. From what I know, he finished well," Scaloni told reporters, emphasizing the importance of the final training session in determining Messi's participation.

This much-anticipated match will take place at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after being relocated from Chicago due to security and logistical considerations.

