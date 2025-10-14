Soccer Showdown: Pochettino and Popovic Prep for Tactical Twist

Mauricio Pochettino, the United States coach, is set to modify his lineup for Tuesday's friendly against Australia as the team confronts high-altitude conditions in Denver. Adjustments follow a draw with Ecuador where post-match fatigue was evident among players.

With key attacker Christian Pulisic recovering from ankle swelling and training again, Pochettino remains cautious. Meanwhile, left back Antonee Robinson continues to face knee issues, sidelining him from participation.

The Australian team, under Tony Popovic, boasts a remarkable 12-game unbeaten run and is keen to maintain it despite the challenging conditions. Both coaches recognize the importance of these strategic trials ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

