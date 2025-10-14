Left Menu

Soccer Showdown: Pochettino and Popovic Prep for Tactical Twist

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino plans to alter his lineup against Australia as the Socceroos aim to continue their unbeaten streak under Tony Popovic. Key players are dealing with fatigue and injuries, as both teams prepare for a high-altitude match in Denver, assessing their strategies and player performances.

Updated: 14-10-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 09:31 IST
Mauricio Pochettino, the United States coach, is set to modify his lineup for Tuesday's friendly against Australia as the team confronts high-altitude conditions in Denver. Adjustments follow a draw with Ecuador where post-match fatigue was evident among players.

With key attacker Christian Pulisic recovering from ankle swelling and training again, Pochettino remains cautious. Meanwhile, left back Antonee Robinson continues to face knee issues, sidelining him from participation.

The Australian team, under Tony Popovic, boasts a remarkable 12-game unbeaten run and is keen to maintain it despite the challenging conditions. Both coaches recognize the importance of these strategic trials ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

