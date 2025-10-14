Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Defends Harshit Rana Amid Controversy

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has defended young cricketer Harshit Rana following allegations from former captain Kris Srikkanth, who claimed Gambhir favored Rana for being his 'yes man.' Gambhir criticizes Srikkanth's claims as baseless and accuses him of targeting Rana for YouTube views.

Gautam Gambhir
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has fired back at former captain Kris Srikkanth amid allegations that cricketer Harshit Rana was selected for the ODI squad against Australia merely for being Gambhir's 'yes man.'

Srikkanth initially suggested on his YouTube channel that Rana owes his position solely to Gambhir's influence. In response, Gambhir lambasted Srikkanth for targeting the 23-year-old while arguing that such claims are intended to boost YouTube views rather than evidence-based critiquing of selection.

Rana, a Delhi cricketer associated with Gambhir since their IPL days, has represented India in multiple formats since Gambhir's tenure began. The ODI series against Australia is set to commence on October 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

