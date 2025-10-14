Left Menu

West Indies Cricket: A Long Run to Glory

West Indies skipper Roston Chase emphasizes the need for longer opportunities for players in first-class cricket to improve the Test team's performance. With limited domestic experience, Caribbean cricketers face challenges. Chase stresses on providing consistent opportunities, fostering teamwork, and enhancing exposure to spin bowling for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:51 IST
West Indies cricket faces a significant challenge as the lack of quality first-class matches impacts its Test team's performance. Skipper Roston Chase calls for longer playing opportunities for Caribbean players to gain critical experience and improve their game.

Chase, a seasoned player with over 50 Tests under his belt, highlights the disparity in first-class match experience between West Indies players and those from countries like India, Australia, and England. While other nations' debutants often have substantial domestic play time, West Indies players enter international matches with far less experience.

In the aftermath of their 0-2 series loss to India, Chase commends the team's fightback in their last match and underscores the importance of teamwork and morale. He advocates for more organized training programs, particularly in playing spin, to develop the next generation of West Indies cricketers.

