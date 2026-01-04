U.S. Airlines Resume Caribbean Flights Amidst Venezuela Tensions
The U.S. advised airlines that Caribbean airspace restrictions will end, allowing flights to resume. The curbs followed Venezuela's President Maduro's capture. Airlines like United, American, Spirit, and Delta prepare to resume services. FAA warns of risks in Venezuelan airspace amid military activities. European and South American airlines also affected.
The United States announced the removal of its Caribbean airspace restrictions, allowing airlines to resume flights. This comes after the recent capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, which led to numerous flight cancellations.
Key carriers such as United, American, Spirit, and Delta have prepared to restart services, including larger aircraft and additional seats. However, experts warn it may take days to normalize operations due to stranded passengers in the Caribbean.
The Federal Aviation Administration advises non-U.S. carriers to avoid Venezuelan airspace due to military risks. Similar actions were taken by European and South American airlines. Amid ongoing military tensions, change fees have been waived by various airlines for affected passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)