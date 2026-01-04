Left Menu

Caribbean Airspace Reopens: Flights to Resume

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that restrictions in the Caribbean airspace would be lifted at midnight ET. Flights are set to resume as airlines have been informed and will update their schedules promptly, according to a post by Duffy on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 09:12 IST
Caribbean Airspace Reopens: Flights to Resume

In a recent announcement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed that all restrictions concerning the Caribbean airspace will be lifted at midnight Eastern Time.

The move marks the end of a temporary halt that had affected numerous flights in the region.

Airlines, having been notified, are expected to adjust their schedules rapidly to accommodate the change, as stated by Duffy in a post on the social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indra Brown: Youngest Australian Conquers Freeski Halfpipe World Cup

Indra Brown: Youngest Australian Conquers Freeski Halfpipe World Cup

 Global
2
Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0

Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0

 India
3
Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'

Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'

 India
4
U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Closure

U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Clos...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026