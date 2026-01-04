Caribbean Airspace Reopens: Flights to Resume
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that restrictions in the Caribbean airspace would be lifted at midnight ET. Flights are set to resume as airlines have been informed and will update their schedules promptly, according to a post by Duffy on social media platform X.
In a recent announcement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed that all restrictions concerning the Caribbean airspace will be lifted at midnight Eastern Time.
The move marks the end of a temporary halt that had affected numerous flights in the region.
Airlines, having been notified, are expected to adjust their schedules rapidly to accommodate the change, as stated by Duffy in a post on the social media platform X.
