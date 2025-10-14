Left Menu

Supreme Court's Crucial Call: AIFF Constitution's Contentious Clauses Under Review

Justice Nageswara Rao has submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the disputed articles in the AIFF draft constitution. The apex court is to decide on Articles 23.3 and 25.3 (b) and (c), opposed by FIFA, which affect office bearers' positions. The sports ministry supports AIFF's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Nageswara Rao has presented his findings to the Supreme Court, asking it to determine the fate of two contentious articles within the draft constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Disputed by FIFA, Articles 23.3 and 25.3 (b) and (c) have drawn significant debate, with the former dealing with constitutional amendments and the latter concerning office bearers' roles.

On October 9, the AIFF reached out to the apex court seeking clarification on these articles. In response, a Supreme Court bench tasked Justice Rao with compiling a report after consulting stakeholders. This report, submitted on October 12, argues for the deletion of both articles, as Rao initially recommended, considering FIFA's position and past negotiations.

The sports ministry has sided with the AIFF, arguing that the common practice in other sports federations allows individuals to hold dual office positions. The Supreme Court had earlier adopted the draft AIFF constitution subject to modifications, with the AIFF now awaiting the court's directive on the disputed clauses. The outcome could reshape governance within India's football administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

