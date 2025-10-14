Shubman Gill: Passing the Ultimate Test

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, hailed Shubman Gill for successfully leading the team through his most challenging task yet as captain during a Test series in England. The young leader's ability to gain respect within the dressing room by making the right decisions has not gone unnoticed.

On turning 44, Gambhir had multiple reasons to celebrate. Not only did India achieve a series sweep over the West Indies, marking Gill's first victory as captain, but Gambhir also expressed confidence in Gill's role continuing into the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Gill, known for his clarity in communication, has already demonstrated leadership qualities. He led by example with 754 runs in England, earning credibility not just for his performances but also for his actions. However, Gambhir cautions against looking too far ahead, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the present schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)