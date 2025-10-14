Batting Triumphs Shake Up ICC Women's ODI Rankings 2025

In a captivating show of skill at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, remarkable batting performances have significantly impacted the latest ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. According to the ICC's official website, several players have made noteworthy advances, reshaping the top 10 rankings with their exceptional form.

India's opener Smriti Mandhana, fresh off a stellar 80 in Vishakhapatnam, continues to hold a strong lead at the top of the ODI charts. Australia's Alyssa Healy, with a breathtaking 142 against India, makes a significant leap of nine places to join the fourth spot, trailing England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and Beth Mooney. Healy shares this position with South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, whose impressive knocks, including a decisive 70 against India, secure her a three-spot ascent.

In bowling rankings, Sophie Ecclestone retains her No.1 position, while Annabel Sutherland and Nonkululeko Mlaba make impressive inroads into the top 10. Sutherland climbs six places, reaching her career-high, while Mlaba's top-notch performances place her among the leading wicket-takers of the tournament. South Africa's Chloe Tryon also breaks into the top 10 all-rounders and climbs significantly in bowling ranks, marking a personal best.

(With inputs from agencies.)