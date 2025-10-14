Chess Titans Clash at FIDE World Cup in Goa

The highly anticipated FIDE World Cup opens in Goa on October 30 with reigning world champion D Gukesh leading the pack as the top seed. The tournament assembles a star-studded lineup, including compatriots Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa, along with Danish player Anish Giri, the fourth seed.

Spanning until November 27, the World Cup offers a lucrative prize purse of USD 2 million and has attracted 206 participants from around the globe. This prestigious chess event also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, with the top three finishers in Goa securing direct spots.

Notable contenders like USA's Wesley So, Vincent Keymer, Wei Yi, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, and Hans Niemann round out the top ten seeds. Meanwhile, the women's corresponding tournament concluded in July, crowning Divya Deshmukh as champion and grandmaster titleholder.