Thrilling Women's World Cup Clash: Sri Lanka Battles New Zealand

In an intense Women's World Cup encounter on Tuesday, Sri Lanka Women put on a spectacular show against New Zealand, with a total score of 258/6 in 50 overs. Key players included Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu, who led the charge with scores of 42 and 53, respectively.

New Zealand's bowling lineup, spearheaded by Sophie Devine and Bree Illing, fought back with impressive figures. Devine claimed three crucial wickets, while Illing took two, slowing the Sri Lankan onslaught.

Despite New Zealand's efforts, Sri Lanka's batting strength set up what promises to be an exhilarating match, with both sides showcasing skill and determination on the cricketing field.

(With inputs from agencies.)