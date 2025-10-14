Left Menu

Thrilling Women's World Cup Clash: Sri Lanka Battles New Zealand

In a thrilling Women's World Cup match, Sri Lanka set a competitive target with key performances from Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu. Despite consistent efforts from New Zealand's bowlers, Sri Lanka posted a total of 258/6. Notable contributions from both teams set the stage for an exciting contest.

Updated: 14-10-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:53 IST
  • Sri Lanka

In an intense Women's World Cup encounter on Tuesday, Sri Lanka Women put on a spectacular show against New Zealand, with a total score of 258/6 in 50 overs. Key players included Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu, who led the charge with scores of 42 and 53, respectively.

New Zealand's bowling lineup, spearheaded by Sophie Devine and Bree Illing, fought back with impressive figures. Devine claimed three crucial wickets, while Illing took two, slowing the Sri Lankan onslaught.

Despite New Zealand's efforts, Sri Lanka's batting strength set up what promises to be an exhilarating match, with both sides showcasing skill and determination on the cricketing field.

