Emma Raducanu's Struggles Continue with Early Exit at Ningbo Open

Emma Raducanu was eliminated in the first round of the Ningbo Open by Zhu Lin, marking her second consecutive early exit due to health issues. Despite a strong start, Raducanu struggled with physical limitations and took medical timeouts before being defeated. Her ongoing challenges follow a recent retirement at the Wuhan Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ningbo | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:05 IST
Emma Raducanu faced another setback as she exited in the first round of the Ningbo Open on Tuesday. Local wild card Zhu Lin overcame the British No. 1 with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, marking Raducanu's second consecutive early tournament elimination due to health concerns.

The 219th-ranked Chinese player took advantage as Raducanu, struggling physically, required medical assistance at crucial points in the match. Raducanu's challenge diminished after receiving medical attention when trailing 4-3 in the second set and 2-1 in the third, allowing Zhu to secure victory by winning 16 of the last 19 points.

This latest struggle comes on the heels of Raducanu's early retirement at the Wuhan Open, where she withdrew while losing to American Ann Li in hot and humid conditions. Raducanu's recent health issues have raised concerns about her fitness going forward.

