Bolsonaro's Shocking Interview Cancellation Due to Health Issues

In a surprising turn of events, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has canceled a highly anticipated interview with the news outlet Metropoles, citing health concerns. The interview was set to take place from prison, a setting authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Bolsonaro, who is currently serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup, had been expected to use the interview platform to make a significant political move by endorsing his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, for a presidential bid in 2026.

The cancellation has sent ripples through the financial markets, which were closely watching the potential endorsement. Traders have indicated that this development could influence future political and economic landscapes in Brazil.