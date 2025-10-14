Rain Plays Spoilsport: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Women's World Cup Match Abandoned

On Tuesday, the Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand ended without a result as persistent rain in Colombo forced the game to be abandoned. As both teams shared the points, they remained in their current positions on the tournament table.

In an impressive batting display, Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 258 for 6 after opting to bat first. Captain Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshika De Silva contributed crucial half-centuries. However, the rain intervened just as New Zealand was set to commence their chase.

This washout marks Sri Lanka's second abandoned game in the tournament. While New Zealand missed opportunities in the field, their tightened bowling strategy constrained Sri Lanka's acceleration in the middle overs. Yet, Sri Lanka's dominance in batting remained evident, despite rain's interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)