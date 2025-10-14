Left Menu

Rain Plays Spoilsport: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Women's World Cup Match Abandoned

Sri Lanka and New Zealand shared points after persistent rain led to the abandonment of their Women's World Cup match. Despite a strong batting performance by Sri Lanka, culminating in 258 for 6, the rain dashed hopes for play completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On Tuesday, the Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand ended without a result as persistent rain in Colombo forced the game to be abandoned. As both teams shared the points, they remained in their current positions on the tournament table.

In an impressive batting display, Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 258 for 6 after opting to bat first. Captain Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshika De Silva contributed crucial half-centuries. However, the rain intervened just as New Zealand was set to commence their chase.

This washout marks Sri Lanka's second abandoned game in the tournament. While New Zealand missed opportunities in the field, their tightened bowling strategy constrained Sri Lanka's acceleration in the middle overs. Yet, Sri Lanka's dominance in batting remained evident, despite rain's interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

