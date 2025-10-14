India's Table Tennis Teams Face Tough Battles in Asian Championships

India's men's table tennis team concluded their campaign at the Asian Table Tennis Team Championships in sixth place after suffering a 0-3 defeat to the Republic of Korea in the second classification match. Despite this, the team secured a position in the prestigious Champions Division tournament for 2027.

In the men's 5-6 playoff, players Snehit Suravajjula and Payas Jain stepped in as senior players Manush Shah and Ankur Bhattacharjee rested. Snehit fought diligently against Park Gyuhyeon but ultimately fell short. Payas Jain also faced stiff competition against An Jaehyun, who secured the victory for Korea.

The Indian women's team, meanwhile, finished in eighth place and will be relegated to Division One. Despite resting senior player Manika Batra, new talents like Swastika Ghosh and Dia Chitale showcased promise with victories against Hong Kong opponents, although the team fell short in critical matches.

