Rain Washes Out Crucial ICC Women's World Cup Clash Between Sri Lanka and New Zealand

The much-anticipated ICC Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand met an anticlimactic end as relentless rains washed out play in Colombo. The result adds to Sri Lanka's tally of points from washouts, leaving the host nation still in search of its first victory in the tournament.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka managed an impressive 258/6 in their allotted 50 overs. The innings was highlighted by stellar performances from Nilakshi and captain Chamari Athapaththu, both contributing essential half-centuries. Silva's rapid 26-ball fifty further bolstered Sri Lanka's total, as did a formidable 101-run opening stand between Athapaththu and opener Vishmi Gunaratne. This marked only the third century partnership for Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup history.

However, the New Zealand bowlers, led by skipper Sophie Devine's three wickets, initiated a collapse that set Sri Lanka back to 198/5. Despite the setbacks, Nilakshi's unbeaten 55 propelled Sri Lanka to one of their highest tournament scores. While Sri Lanka now stands second-last in the rankings, New Zealand, with one win, occupies the fifth spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)