Broad Backs Labuschagne for Ashes Comeback Despite Form Dip

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has rallied behind Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne, advocating for his inclusion at the pivotal number three position in the upcoming Ashes series despite recent form struggles. Labuschagne was omitted from the ODI squad against India due to underperformance but continues to receive backing from Broad, who highlights his importance in the Test lineup.

"Marnus must play," Broad stated on the 'For The Love of Cricket' YouTube channel, acknowledging Labuschagne's impressive Test match record. Broad believes the Australian selectors are urging him to adopt a more aggressive approach, akin to traditional Australian batting, to put pressure on opposing bowlers.

Discussing Labuschagne's batting position, Broad, who has dismissed him several times in previous Ashes contests, advocated for his reinstatement at number three, a role where he has excelled. Despite a slump in international form, Labuschagne's domestic performances, including a century against Tasmania, showcase his capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)