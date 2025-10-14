Left Menu

Broad Backs Labuschagne for Ashes Comeback Despite Form Dip

Stuart Broad supports Marnus Labuschagne's selection at number three for the Ashes series despite his recent struggles in international cricket. Labuschagne, left out of the ODI series against India, remains a vital part of Australia's Test team, according to the former England bowler, who emphasizes his technical strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:45 IST
Marnus Labuschagne (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former England pacer Stuart Broad has rallied behind Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne, advocating for his inclusion at the pivotal number three position in the upcoming Ashes series despite recent form struggles. Labuschagne was omitted from the ODI squad against India due to underperformance but continues to receive backing from Broad, who highlights his importance in the Test lineup.

"Marnus must play," Broad stated on the 'For The Love of Cricket' YouTube channel, acknowledging Labuschagne's impressive Test match record. Broad believes the Australian selectors are urging him to adopt a more aggressive approach, akin to traditional Australian batting, to put pressure on opposing bowlers.

Discussing Labuschagne's batting position, Broad, who has dismissed him several times in previous Ashes contests, advocated for his reinstatement at number three, a role where he has excelled. Despite a slump in international form, Labuschagne's domestic performances, including a century against Tasmania, showcase his capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

