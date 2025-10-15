Left Menu

Italy Secures World Cup Playoff Spot with Convincing Win Over Israel

Italy defeated Israel 3-0, securing a World Cup playoff spot. Mateo Retegui scored twice, while Gianluca Mancini added a late goal. Tensions were high during a related pro-Palestinian demonstration. Italy now sits second in their group, ensuring they remain playoff contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udine | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:23 IST
Italy Secures World Cup Playoff Spot with Convincing Win Over Israel
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy triumphed over Israel with a commanding 3-0 victory on Tuesday, earning a World Cup playoff spot. Key contributions came from Mateo Retegui, who scored twice, and Gianluca Mancini, who added a late goal. This victory was set against a backdrop of tension, as police clashed with demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian march.

Retegui opened Italy's account just before half-time, converting a penalty after being fouled, before adding a second in the 74th minute with an expertly taken shot. Gianluca Mancini sealed the win with a stoppage-time header.

Norway leads Group I with 18 points, followed by Italy with 15 points, making their playoff spot secure as Israel, with only one game left, cannot catch up. The group winners qualify directly for next year's World Cup, while runners-up proceed to the playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

