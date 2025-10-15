Left Menu

England Secures Spot in World Cup with Dominant Victory

England confirmed their place in the World Cup finals with a commanding 5-0 win over Latvia. Harry Kane led the charge with two goals, ensuring England tops Group K. England remains unbeaten, showcasing their strength ahead of tougher challenges. They now focus on maintaining their form.

England has secured its place at next year's World Cup finals, courtesy of a 5-0 victory against Latvia, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice. The win ensures England finishes at the top of qualifying Group K.

Breaking the deadlock took England 25 minutes, as Anthony Gordon fired the opener. Kane added two goals just before halftime, capitalizing on a Latvian defensive error and a penalty situation. Djed Spence's cross resulted in an own goal by Maksims Tonisevs, while Eberechi Eze sealed the triumph with a fifth goal.

Under the stewardship of Thomas Tuchel, England has accumulated a perfect 18 points, scoring 18 goals without conceding. The focus shifts to maintaining this unbeaten form as they gear up for encounters against Serbia and Albania. Tougher tests await, but the team's dominance, with an unbeaten run in qualifiers since 2009, promises exciting prospects.

