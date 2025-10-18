UPDATE 1-Soccer-Players in LaLiga protest over plans for Barca-Villarreal match in US

(Adds details of Barca players also joining in the protests on Saturday) Oct 18 (Reuters) -

LaLiga players are standing motionless at the start of most matches this weekend to "symbolically protest" the league's decision to stage a game in the United States in December, the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) has said. LaLiga confirmed earlier this month that Barca's away game against Villarreal would take place in Miami, after European soccer governing body UEFA's reluctant approval.

Real Madrid had opposed the decision in August, saying it could undermine football's competitive balance. "In view of LaLiga's constant refusals and unrealistic proposals, the Spanish Footballers' Association categorically rejects a project that does not have the approval of the main protagonists of our sport," AFE said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, Oviedo and Espanyol players stood still in the first 15 seconds of their LaLiga clash in the first protest, demanding better transparency and dialogue from authorities. BARCELONA PLAYERS JOIN PROTEST

The players' union said Barcelona and Villarreal players have been kept out of the initiative "to avoid the protest action being interpreted as a possible measure against any club" but Barca players also joined the protest on Saturday. When Girona kicked off against Barcelona in the Catalan derby, players from both sides stood motionless for 15 seconds.

Earlier this week, Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) President Rafael Louzan had defended the decision to move the match, calling it a "reward for fans." The AFE said it wanted league authorities to share information, analyse the "exceptional characteristics of the project" and address the needs and concerns of the players.

