Mohun Bagan pip East Bengal in shootout to lift IFA Shield after 22 years

Mohun Bagan Super Giant ended a 22-year wait for the IFA Shield title, prevailing 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout over arch-rivals East Bengal after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation and extra time at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

This was Mohun Bagan's 21st Shield crown and their first since 2003, when they had also defeated East Bengal in a penalty shootout.

The win also denied East Bengal a record-extending 29th title.

Having already won two Kolkata derbies in less than three months this season (in CFL and Durand Cup), East Bengal had the early advantage as Moroccan striker Hamid Ahadad gave them a 36th minute lead after Mohun Bagan's Jason Cummings missed a penalty with a shocking strike over the post.

But just before halftime, Mohun Bagan brought their camp alive, restoring parity through Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia). Then, both teams could not score in regulation time and 30 minutes of extra time.

In the shoot-out, East Bengal scored through Miguel Figuera, Kevin Sibille, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Hiroshi Ibusuki, while Jay Gupta's weak effort was saved by Vishal Kaith.

For Mohun Bagan, Robson Robinho, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and finally Mehtab Singh converted as they triumphed 5-4, with Debjit Majumder -- brought on by head coach Oscar Bruzon specifically for the shootout -- unable to make an impact.

The decision to replace Prabhsukhan Singh who had been outstanding throughout the match, with Majumder proved costly as the veteran custodian failed to stop any of Bagan's spot kicks.

End-to-end battle =========== The 125th edition of the century-old competition produced a fitting finale, with both teams creating chances in an absorbing contest.

East Bengal went into the game with a superior head-to-head record -- 20 wins to Bagan's seven in 40 previous Shield meetings -- but Bruzón's side faltered at the last hurdle despite taking an early lead.

Mohun Bagan began brightly and nearly scored in the ninth minute when a sharp exchange between Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings set up the Australian forward, only for Gill to produce a fine save.

Bagan wasted another golden opportunity in the 34th minute when Cummings skied a penalty following a foul by Anwar Ali.

Two minutes later, East Bengal punished them as Ahadad gave his side the lead, turning in Naorem Mahesh Singh's low cross after some slick buildup by Mohammed Rashid.

Ahadad almost doubled the advantage in the 43rd minute, rattling the post after another neat combination with Mahesh, before missing again from close range a minute later.

Apuia then unleashed a stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the box that kissed the crossbar before crossing the line.

The second half saw both sides pushing for a winner.

East Bengal substitute Hiroshi Ibusuki nearly scored with his first touch, heading Miguel Figuera's free-kick goalwards only for Vishal Kaith to pull off a sharp save.

Bagan midfielder Abdul Sahal suffered a head injury in the second half, but returned to action with a bandaged forehead, while Gill denied Mehtab Singh at the far post deep into stoppage time to force extra time.

Despite end-to-end play in the additional 30 minutes, neither side could find the decisive goal.

