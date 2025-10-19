Left Menu

Tennis-Denmark's Rune set for Achilles surgery

Holger Rune will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn Achilles suffered during Saturday's Stockholm Open semi-final, he said on Sunday. The Danish world number 11 was leading 6-4 2-2 against Ugo Humbert when he had to retire from the match, adding to a long list of players who have suffered injuries this season.

Tennis-Denmark's Rune set for Achilles surgery

Holger Rune will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn Achilles suffered during Saturday's Stockholm Open semi-final, he said on Sunday. The Danish world number 11 was leading 6-4 2-2 against Ugo Humbert when he had to retire from the match, adding to a long list of players who have suffered injuries this season.

"It's gonna be a while before I can step on court again. It's tough. I had so much joy on court in Stockholm and it's unbearable to think that I will not feel this energy for some time now," the 22-year-old posted on Instagram. "My Achilles is full broken on the proximal part meaning I need operation already next week and from here rehabilitation."

