Tennis-Medvedev ends 882-day title drought with Almaty Open win

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev ended an 882-day wait for his 21st ATP Tour title on the ATP tour when he beat Corentin Moutet 7-5 4-6 6-3 in the Almaty Open final on Sunday. Russian Medvedev, 29, last won a title at the Italian Open in May 2023 and has lost six finals since, including at the U.S. Open and Australian Open.

"It continues my funny story of 21 titles in 21 different cities," former U.S. Open champion Medvedev said. Medvedev, ranked 14th in the world, struggled with unforced errors against Frenchman Moutet, who was chasing his maiden ATP title.

The Russian made 13 unforced errors in the first two sets while Moutet had only four but Medvedev served three aces in the decider and held his nerve to prevail. "I was not super happy with how I played in some moments of the match, but to win feels amazing. In the most important points I played good," Medvedev said.

