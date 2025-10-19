Left Menu

Brilliant Buendi fires Aston Villa to comeback win against Tottenham

Emi Buendias curling shot sealed a 2-1 comeback win for Aston Villa against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. The victory continued Villas resurgence after a desperate start to the season and denied Spurs the chance to provisionally move up to second in the standings.

Emi Buendia's curling shot sealed a 2-1 comeback win for Aston Villa against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. The victory continued Villa's resurgence after a desperate start to the season and denied Spurs the chance to provisionally move up to second in the standings. Buendia shimmied his way across the edge of the box in the 77th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before sweeping a perfect shot low into the bottom corner. It was Villa's fifth-straight win in all competitions after failing to pick up a victory in its first six games of the campaign. It ended Spurs' seven-game unbeaten run that looked set to continue when Rodrigo Bentancur fired the home team ahead after just five minutes. Morgan Rogers leveled the game in the 37th before Villa went on to take all three points and consign Tottenham coach Thomas Frank to his second league loss since taking over in the summer. Liverpool played Manchester United later Sunday.

