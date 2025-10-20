Graham Potter Takes Helm at Swedish Football: Aiming for World Cup Revival

On Monday, Sweden's football association, SvFF, announced the appointment of Graham Potter as the new head coach. The former West Ham manager is tasked with revitalizing Sweden's floundering 2026 World Cup qualifying efforts.

Potter, who became renowned during a seven-year tenure at Swedish club Ostersunds FK, replaces Jon Dahl Tomasson. He expressed both humility and inspiration by the challenge, acknowledging Sweden's talented players who compete in top leagues worldwide.

Despite brief and unsatisfactory managerial periods at major English clubs such as Chelsea and West Ham, Potter steps into his new role with the ambition to lead Sweden to the World Cup stage. With the team currently at the bottom of Group B, his appointment comes at a critical time for Swedish football.

(With inputs from agencies.)