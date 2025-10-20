Left Menu

Graham Potter Takes Helm at Swedish Football: Aiming for World Cup Revival

Sweden's football association has appointed Graham Potter as head coach, tasking him with the challenge of reviving their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. Potter, known for his success in Sweden and brief stints in English clubs, replaces Jon Dahl Tomasson. His mission is to lead Sweden to World Cup qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 13:42 IST
Graham Potter Takes Helm at Swedish Football: Aiming for World Cup Revival

On Monday, Sweden's football association, SvFF, announced the appointment of Graham Potter as the new head coach. The former West Ham manager is tasked with revitalizing Sweden's floundering 2026 World Cup qualifying efforts.

Potter, who became renowned during a seven-year tenure at Swedish club Ostersunds FK, replaces Jon Dahl Tomasson. He expressed both humility and inspiration by the challenge, acknowledging Sweden's talented players who compete in top leagues worldwide.

Despite brief and unsatisfactory managerial periods at major English clubs such as Chelsea and West Ham, Potter steps into his new role with the ambition to lead Sweden to the World Cup stage. With the team currently at the bottom of Group B, his appointment comes at a critical time for Swedish football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025