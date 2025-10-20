Left Menu

Vinay S Madaiah's Triple Triumph at the INHCC

Vinay S Madaiah of Trackmeisters Team excels at the Race to the Clouds event, winning three classes in the Indian National Hill Climb Championship. As a passionate driver and Bengaluru native, Vinay set a record on the challenging Mallappa Konda track, marking a milestone victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:56 IST
In a thrilling display at the Indian National Hill Climb Championship 2025, Vinay S Madaiah of the Trackmeisters Team emerged victorious, clinching wins in three classes. The event, dubbed as the Race to the Clouds, marked its first round in Andhra Pradesh.

Hailing from Bengaluru, Vinay dominated the premier 1151–1650cc Pro-stock petrol category. Behind the wheel of a Honda City Vtec, he achieved the fastest time, racing across the 2.5km track on Mallappa Konda at an impressive two minutes and 03.804 seconds.

This victory, alongside wins in the Indian Open and INRC Rally cars classes, solidified Vinay's status in the national sports scene. This year's championship, promoted by the Motor Sport Club of Karnataka, attracted 31 fierce competitors across different classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

