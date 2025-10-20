England's Salt and Brook Dominate in Record-Breaking T20 Victory
Phil Salt and Harry Brook led England to a 65-run win against New Zealand with a record-breaking partnership. Salt scored 85 from 56 balls and Brook 78 from 35. Their performance propelled England to a historic 236-4 T20 score at Hagley Oval. Adil Rashid's four-wicket haul clinched the victory.
In a dominant display of batting prowess, Phil Salt and Harry Brook engineered England's impressive 65-run victory over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international, achieving a historic total.
Salt and Brook's explosive partnership of 129 runs powered England to an unprecedented T20 score of 236-4 at Hagley Oval, setting the tone for the rest of the match.
Adil Rashid's impactful bowling, coupled with consistent catches, curtailed New Zealand's chase at 171, clinching the victory for England and solidifying a memorable performance.
