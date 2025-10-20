Left Menu

England's Salt and Brook Dominate in Record-Breaking T20 Victory

Phil Salt and Harry Brook led England to a 65-run win against New Zealand with a record-breaking partnership. Salt scored 85 from 56 balls and Brook 78 from 35. Their performance propelled England to a historic 236-4 T20 score at Hagley Oval. Adil Rashid's four-wicket haul clinched the victory.

Updated: 20-10-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a dominant display of batting prowess, Phil Salt and Harry Brook engineered England's impressive 65-run victory over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international, achieving a historic total.

Salt and Brook's explosive partnership of 129 runs powered England to an unprecedented T20 score of 236-4 at Hagley Oval, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Adil Rashid's impactful bowling, coupled with consistent catches, curtailed New Zealand's chase at 171, clinching the victory for England and solidifying a memorable performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

