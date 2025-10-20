Left Menu

Anticipation and Milestones: NBA 2025-26 Season Kicks Off with Drama and Global Reach

The NBA 2025-26 season promises intrigue with LeBron James missing his first opener due to sciatica. Rookie Cooper Flagg is the player to watch. Rule changes might lead to more long-distance quarter-end shots. Steph Curry awaits reuniting with brother Seth as NBA expands globally with games in Mexico, Berlin, and London.

As the 2025-26 NBA season tips off, several storylines promise to captivate fans worldwide. LeBron James, sidelined for the first time on opening night due to a sciatica issue, remains only 50 games shy of setting an all-time record for most career regular season games.

The much-anticipated debut of Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, the top pick of the 2025 draft, fuels fan excitement as he stands poised to make a significant impact and is a favorite for rookie of the year accolades.

In a game-changer for match strategies, a new league rule could see a surge in long-range shots at quarter-ends by not affecting player stats. Meanwhile, NBA's international ambition is on display with scheduled games in Mexico City, Berlin, and London, aiming to broaden global engagement.

