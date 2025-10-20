Anticipation and Milestones: NBA 2025-26 Season Kicks Off with Drama and Global Reach

As the 2025-26 NBA season tips off, several storylines promise to captivate fans worldwide. LeBron James, sidelined for the first time on opening night due to a sciatica issue, remains only 50 games shy of setting an all-time record for most career regular season games.

The much-anticipated debut of Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, the top pick of the 2025 draft, fuels fan excitement as he stands poised to make a significant impact and is a favorite for rookie of the year accolades.

In a game-changer for match strategies, a new league rule could see a surge in long-range shots at quarter-ends by not affecting player stats. Meanwhile, NBA's international ambition is on display with scheduled games in Mexico City, Berlin, and London, aiming to broaden global engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)