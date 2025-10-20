Catches Dropped, Records Made: Pakistan's Strong Stand Against South Africa

Pakistan's batsmen, Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique, took full advantage of South Africa's fielding mishaps on the opening day of the second Test match, ending the day at 259 for five. Masood, who survived until the final session, scored 87 runs, while Shafique contributed a crucial 57 runs after multiple dropped catches.

The dry pitch, expected to increasingly assist spin bowlers, mostly favored Pakistan's batsmen. South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy, who dominated in the previous Test, was used sparingly, while Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer managed to keep the scoring in check.

Despite a late wicket by Kagiso Rabada, South Africa struggled in the field with several missed chances that cost them dearly. On the other side, Pakistan bolstered their lineup with the introduction of 38-year-old debutant spinner Asif Afridi, giving them a strategic advantage on a spin-friendly track.

