Left Menu

Catches Dropped, Records Made: Pakistan's Strong Stand Against South Africa

Pakistan, led by Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique, capitalized on South Africa's fielding lapses to score 259 for five on the first day of the Test. Despite four dropped catches, Pakistan's batsmen dominated, with Masood scoring 87. South Africa’s spinners struggled to contain the run rate on a favorable dry wicket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:45 IST
Catches Dropped, Records Made: Pakistan's Strong Stand Against South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's batsmen, Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique, took full advantage of South Africa's fielding mishaps on the opening day of the second Test match, ending the day at 259 for five. Masood, who survived until the final session, scored 87 runs, while Shafique contributed a crucial 57 runs after multiple dropped catches.

The dry pitch, expected to increasingly assist spin bowlers, mostly favored Pakistan's batsmen. South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy, who dominated in the previous Test, was used sparingly, while Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer managed to keep the scoring in check.

Despite a late wicket by Kagiso Rabada, South Africa struggled in the field with several missed chances that cost them dearly. On the other side, Pakistan bolstered their lineup with the introduction of 38-year-old debutant spinner Asif Afridi, giving them a strategic advantage on a spin-friendly track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025