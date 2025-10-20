Left Menu

Injury Woes Hit Ireland Ahead of New Zealand Test

Ireland's rugby squad faces significant changes before their match against New Zealand due to injuries. Mack Hansen is out, while Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw are uncertain. Replacement players have been named, setting the stage for the November 1 clash in Chicago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:16 IST
Injury Woes Hit Ireland Ahead of New Zealand Test
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's rugby team has suffered multiple setbacks ahead of their upcoming test match against New Zealand. Mack Hansen has been officially ruled out after worsening a foot injury during Connacht's 28-27 defeat by the Bulls in Galway.

Concerns also surround Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw, both of whom are listed as doubtful. Aki, struggling with a hip issue, still managed to play for Connacht, while Henshaw left the field with a groin injury during Leinster's loss to Munster.

As the team prepares to travel on Tuesday for the November 1 game at Soldier Field, uncapped Munster forwards Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson are also sidelined due to injuries. Jimmy O'Brien and Tom Farrell have been called in as replacements for the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025