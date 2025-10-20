Injury Woes Hit Ireland Ahead of New Zealand Test

Ireland's rugby team has suffered multiple setbacks ahead of their upcoming test match against New Zealand. Mack Hansen has been officially ruled out after worsening a foot injury during Connacht's 28-27 defeat by the Bulls in Galway.

Concerns also surround Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw, both of whom are listed as doubtful. Aki, struggling with a hip issue, still managed to play for Connacht, while Henshaw left the field with a groin injury during Leinster's loss to Munster.

As the team prepares to travel on Tuesday for the November 1 game at Soldier Field, uncapped Munster forwards Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson are also sidelined due to injuries. Jimmy O'Brien and Tom Farrell have been called in as replacements for the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)