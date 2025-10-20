Shan Masood Shines as Pakistan Sets Strong Start in Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood spearheaded his team's innings with an impressive 87 runs, helping the hosts reach 259 for five at the end of day one against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Despite several fielding mishaps, South Africa's bowling kept them in contention during the second Test on Monday.

Saud Shakeel, unbeaten on 42, and Salman Agha, on 10, are set to resume batting, having survived the visitors' late new ball pressure. South Africa missed key opportunities in the field, hampering their efforts to capitalize on a pitch offering few surprises.

Winning the toss for the second time in the series, Pakistan opted to bat first, anticipating spin to become a crucial factor as the match progresses. Off-spinner Simon Harmer's breakthrough, ending opener Imam-ul-Haq's innings, was a rare South African highlight on a day dominated by missed chances as Masood and Abdullah Shafique capitalized, with Pakistan seeking further inroads into their opponents' defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)