Shan Masood Shines as Pakistan Sets Strong Start in Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan's Shan Masood scored 87 runs, guiding his team to 259 for five against South Africa on day one of the Rawalpindi Test. Despite South Africa's bowling strengths, Pakistan capitalized on fielding errors. Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha aim to extend the lead, with spin expected to dominate later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:22 IST
Pakistan captain Shan Masood spearheaded his team's innings with an impressive 87 runs, helping the hosts reach 259 for five at the end of day one against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Despite several fielding mishaps, South Africa's bowling kept them in contention during the second Test on Monday.

Saud Shakeel, unbeaten on 42, and Salman Agha, on 10, are set to resume batting, having survived the visitors' late new ball pressure. South Africa missed key opportunities in the field, hampering their efforts to capitalize on a pitch offering few surprises.

Winning the toss for the second time in the series, Pakistan opted to bat first, anticipating spin to become a crucial factor as the match progresses. Off-spinner Simon Harmer's breakthrough, ending opener Imam-ul-Haq's innings, was a rare South African highlight on a day dominated by missed chances as Masood and Abdullah Shafique capitalized, with Pakistan seeking further inroads into their opponents' defense.

