Hamann Warns: Extending Kane's Contract at Bayern is 'Madness'

Former midfielder Dietmar Hamann advises Bayern Munich against prematurely extending Harry Kane's contract, citing age and future performance concerns. Despite Kane's impressive goal tally, Hamann questions the logic of extending a deal already valid until 2027 and highlights potential negative impacts on Kane's scoring role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:59 IST
Harry Kane (Photo: HarryKane/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Dietmar Hamann, the former Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder, has raised caution over reports suggesting that the Bundesliga champions may consider an early contract extension for Harry Kane. Hamann criticized the move as 'madness,' citing the England captain's age and the existing contract that runs until 2027.

Hamann's reservations emerge from Kane's remarkable performance since joining Bayern in 2023. Having achieved 100 goals in 104 games, Kane's prowess is undeniable. However, Hamann questions the wisdom of a new deal given the striker's age and time left on his current contract, while also expressing doubts about Kane's ability to shine against elite European teams.

Despite Kane's commendable all-round contributions, including his involvement in Bayern's recent victory over Dortmund, Hamann argues that these could undermine his primary goal-scoring role. The 52-year-old stressed that Kane's involvement in defensive plays may risk his effectiveness as the main scorer, despite recent successes on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

