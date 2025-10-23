Exclusion from Triumph: Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Ban Continues

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Thursday that athletes from Russia and Belarus will not participate in the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. The decision holds, even for neutral competitors, following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. The countries had previously regained membership rights, but the ban persists.

Each sport's international federation determines the qualification criteria and athlete eligibility for the Games. IPC President Andrew Parsons expressed respect for these decisions, as articulated by the federations governing these sports. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) decided this week to exclude athletes from both countries from qualification events.

The ban extends across various sports. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) confirmed ongoing suspensions for Russia and Belarus. Additionally, World Curling extended their exclusion through the 2024-25 season. The continued bans preclude both nations from participating in upcoming qualification tournaments for events like Para ice hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)