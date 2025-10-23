Left Menu

India's Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal Shine in WC Victory Over New Zealand

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal led India to a commanding win over New Zealand, securing a semi-final spot in the Women’s World Cup. They scored 105 and 122, respectively, while Jemimah Rodrigues added 76 runs. Despite Brooke Halliday's 81, New Zealand fell short of the 325-run target by 53 runs.

Updated: 23-10-2025 23:44 IST
In a spectacular display of batting prowess, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal propelled India to a crucial victory, outclassing New Zealand by 53 runs, thus securing their place in the Women's World Cup semi-finals. The Indian team's impeccable performance saw them posting a formidable total of 340 for three in a rain-shortened match.

India, previously under pressure from a losing streak, regained form at a vital moment. Mandhana and Rawal's centuries, combined with Jemimah Rodrigues' rapid 76 not out, dismantled New Zealand's bowling attack. The hosts dominated, leaving New Zealand to chase an adjusted target of 325 runs in 44 overs.

Despite Brooke Halliday's valiant 81, New Zealand's pursuit was derailed early and often, ultimately reaching only 271 for eight. Errors among their top order, along with an effective Indian bowling strategy led by Renuka Singh, ensured New Zealand's exit from the tournament, as India celebrated their progression.

