Mexican Grand Prix: A Decade of Speed and Economic Impact

The Mexican Grand Prix celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a significant economic and cultural milestone for the country. Federico Gonzalez highlights the event's development since 2015, its role in promoting tourism, and its contributions to Mexico's international image. The race relies on private funding and showcases Mexico's hosting capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 00:30 IST
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the Mexican Grand Prix, an event that over the past decade has become a vital economic asset and an international stage for Mexico. Its director, Federico Gonzalez, shared plans to celebrate this milestone by reflecting on the race's journey and highlighting its impact on local tourism and economy.

Gonzalez pointed out that the event serves as a collaborative venture involving FIA officials, local government, and private entities. He labeled the Grand Prix as a project benefiting everyone, emphasizing its role in promoting Mexico City globally and boosting local businesses like hotels and restaurants.

The director underscored the uniquely Mexican elements of the race, which feature local culture and craftsmanship, and expressed a desire for the event's continuity for several decades. He ruled out expansion to additional venues, focusing instead on maintaining the race's established presence.

