Lewis Hamilton's Heartfelt Tribute to Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton recently opened up about the loss of his beloved bulldog, Roscoe, revealing that the grief has fostered a deeper connection with fans worldwide. As the Mexican Grand Prix approaches, tributes to Roscoe have emerged at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, including a special statue integrated into a Day of the Dead altar.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, expressed that hearing from fans who sent paintings and drawings has been profoundly touching during such a turbulent time. He acknowledges the quietness at home without Roscoe, while embracing the idea that pets, according to Mexican legend, aid souls in crossing the river to the afterlife.

A committed advocate for animal rights and a plant-based diet, Hamilton emphasized the empathy and love that animals offer. Despite the loss, Roscoe's presence endures in Hamilton's home, with his belongings remaining part of the household.

(With inputs from agencies.)