Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Heartfelt Tribute to Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton shared his grief over the loss of his pet bulldog, Roscoe, and how this experience has strengthened his connection with fans globally. The Mexican Grand Prix community honored Roscoe with tributes, and Hamilton reflected on the unique love pets bring, advocating for empathy in challenging times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 06:54 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Heartfelt Tribute to Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton recently opened up about the loss of his beloved bulldog, Roscoe, revealing that the grief has fostered a deeper connection with fans worldwide. As the Mexican Grand Prix approaches, tributes to Roscoe have emerged at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, including a special statue integrated into a Day of the Dead altar.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, expressed that hearing from fans who sent paintings and drawings has been profoundly touching during such a turbulent time. He acknowledges the quietness at home without Roscoe, while embracing the idea that pets, according to Mexican legend, aid souls in crossing the river to the afterlife.

A committed advocate for animal rights and a plant-based diet, Hamilton emphasized the empathy and love that animals offer. Despite the loss, Roscoe's presence endures in Hamilton's home, with his belongings remaining part of the household.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

 India
2
Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

 Global
3
Delhi Skies Set to Open: Cloud Seeding Trials Tackle Winter Pollution

Delhi Skies Set to Open: Cloud Seeding Trials Tackle Winter Pollution

 India
4
Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025