Legacy in the Ring: Jimuel Pacquiao's Professional Debut

Jimuel Pacquiao, the son of renowned boxer Manny Pacquiao, is ready to step into the professional boxing scene. On November 29, he will make his debut at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, in an event hosted by his father's promotional company.

The bout features Jimuel Pacquiao against fellow debutant Brendan Lally in the co-main event, marking Manny Pacquiao Promotions' introduction to the U.S. market. The promotion company revealed the full fight card on Thursday, heralding a new chapter in the Pacquiao boxing legacy.

Manny Pacquiao, an icon in the sport with titles in eight different weight categories, narrowly missed regaining a championship earlier this year. Meanwhile, Jimuel, aged 24, brings a three-year amateur boxing career and the familial prowess he has honed at the Wild Card Boxing Gym, once home to his father.

