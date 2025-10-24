Iran Triumphs at Tri-Nation Friendlies with Powerful Win over Nepal

Iran emerged victorious in the Tri-Nation Women's International Friendlies, securing the title with a commanding 3-0 win over Nepal at Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as reported by the All India Football Federation's official website.

This win, coupled with Iran's 2-0 victory against India, ensured they topped the standings with six points, rendering the upcoming match between India and Nepal on October 27 a formality in terms of the title chase.

The match saw substitute Sara Didar score in the 49th minute, with Zahra Ghanbari and Shabnam Behesht following up with goals in the 52nd and 57th minutes, respectively. Iran's relentless attack overcame Nepal's initial sturdy defense, sealing their dominance in a short span of explosive play.

(With inputs from agencies.)