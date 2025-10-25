Diana Flores: Leading the Flag Football Charge to Olympic Glory

Diana Flores, revered captain of Mexico's national flag football team, is bracing for an intense battle during the Olympic qualifying rounds, as the women's sport gains momentum globally ahead of its debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

In a remarkable feat, Mexico defeated the United States to clinch their second consecutive World Games gold medal with a 26-21 victory. Flores notes the escalating competition and the evolving skill level of athletes on the global stage.

Flores, a leading figure in flag football, continues to rise in prominence. She recently walked the red carpet at the Women's Sports Foundation gala, starred in the NFL's Super Bowl commercial, and champions the sport's growth. With upcoming championships in Dusseldorf, she foresees North American teams being challenged by European adversaries and emerging programs from countries like China and Japan.

