Masked Mercedes Marvel: George Russell's Lucha Libre Disguise at Mexican Grand Prix
In an unexpected twist, Mercedes driver George Russell donned a Lucha Libre mask to blend with fans at the Mexican Grand Prix. With reserve driver Fred Vesti behind the wheel, Russell seized the chance to anonymously enjoy the race from the stands, experiencing Formula One from a fan's viewpoint.
George Russell, a prominent British driver for Mercedes, took on an unexpected disguise at the Mexican Grand Prix. Sporting a Lucha Libre wrestling mask, he mingled with fans in the stands to spectate the practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
While reserve driver Fred Vesti occupied his cockpit, Russell relished the opportunity to view Formula One as a regular fan, a rare experience for the seasoned driver. Sharing his creative adventure on Instagram, Russell's post highlighted the joy of watching the race unfold from a new vantage point.
This unique fan experience came amid regulations allowing rookies and reserve drivers track time in certain sessions. Despite this brief diversion, Russell's focus on the championship remains firm, standing fourth with 252 points after securing multiple podium finishes this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
