Left Menu

Masked Mercedes Marvel: George Russell's Lucha Libre Disguise at Mexican Grand Prix

In an unexpected twist, Mercedes driver George Russell donned a Lucha Libre mask to blend with fans at the Mexican Grand Prix. With reserve driver Fred Vesti behind the wheel, Russell seized the chance to anonymously enjoy the race from the stands, experiencing Formula One from a fan's viewpoint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 04:56 IST
Masked Mercedes Marvel: George Russell's Lucha Libre Disguise at Mexican Grand Prix

George Russell, a prominent British driver for Mercedes, took on an unexpected disguise at the Mexican Grand Prix. Sporting a Lucha Libre wrestling mask, he mingled with fans in the stands to spectate the practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

While reserve driver Fred Vesti occupied his cockpit, Russell relished the opportunity to view Formula One as a regular fan, a rare experience for the seasoned driver. Sharing his creative adventure on Instagram, Russell's post highlighted the joy of watching the race unfold from a new vantage point.

This unique fan experience came amid regulations allowing rookies and reserve drivers track time in certain sessions. Despite this brief diversion, Russell's focus on the championship remains firm, standing fourth with 252 points after securing multiple podium finishes this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India
2
Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

 India
4
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025