Bencic Aims for Redemption at Pan Pacific Open Finals

Belinda Bencic has reached the Pan Pacific Open final for the second time in her career, having previously come close to clinching the title a decade ago. Bencic overcame a fierce challenge from American Sofia Kenin, winning 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2 to secure her place in the final against Linda Noskova.

Bencic, who was defeated by Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets during the 2015 final, is determined to claim the trophy this time around. Expressing her eagerness to face the upcoming challenge, Bencic said, "I'm really excited to be back in the final. It's been 10 years, so I'm really happy."

The match was played under the closed roof of the Ariake Coliseum due to rain, and Bencic capitalized on her form and experience to outlast Kenin. Meanwhile, Linda Noskova advanced to the final after Elena Rybakina withdrew due to a back injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)